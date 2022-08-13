Patch 0.2.0 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!
Third patch brings in the green! The woodlanders rise to fight back the fell druid and restore the land! These new fellas are fierce, wild, and are a bonus on our Early Access goals!
Core Systems
Run economy
Since we've added new nodes to the late game, gold gain got a little out of hand in the late game, we are also tackling interaction node's effectiveness and epic node's blandness.
- Reduced gold gain by 1-2 on late game nodes.
- T3 and T4 discovery rate in the shop decreased on late game shops.
- Now elite nodes also rewards an epic item (T3).
- Reduced token and gold gain.
Heroes
Druid
Adaptable hero that can fill the role of tank,
healer or fighter
Good at: Adapting to the party's needs
Bad at: Area damage and range
Many Forms
The druid changes forms depending on what position he is
- [Front] - Turtle form
Able to leave the party and takes lots of punishment
- [Left/Right] - Wolf form
Gains haste while fighting ferouciously
- [Back] - Druid... form?
While in his basic form, the druid can heal allies with regeneration magic
Huntress
Cunning fighter that sets up traps and slays prey
Good at: Controlling zones
Bad at: Fighting before preparing the field
Kukri Slice
Melee strike, deals double damage to Hunted targets
Set Trap
After standing still, sets up a trap that roots, damages and Hunts the first enemy that steps on it
Archer
-
Rapid Fire
- Cooldown
2-> 2.5
- Cooldown
Synergies
Woodlanders
- Collect healing sacred lilies to restore the sanctuary
- The sanctuary provides bursts of periodic healing
Deep
- Damage
5-> 10
Interactions
3 new global interactions!
The Rope Bridge
Sculpture Festival
Fishing Episode
Items
- Incendiary Glove radius
2-> 1.25
- 9 new interaction items
Achievements
12 new achievements relating to the new heroes, synergy, and interactions.
Achievements are now ordered by type and whether they are completed or not.
Bosses
Druid
- Health
3000-> 4000
- Barkskin gain instances
5-> 6
- Summoned dog health
5-> 15
Owl
- Health
3000-> 5000
- Ranged damage
5-> 6
- Melee damage
6-> 7
- Frostchicks health
30-> 40
Kraken
- Health
4000-> 5500
- Eye cooldown
5-> 4
- Eye slow
20%-> 15%
- Massive explosive eye thing main target damage
20-> 30
- Eyeling health
30-> 40
Enemies
Spore Mage Nana
- Slow
20%-> 10%
Smoll Things
- Token and Synergy panels can be dragged down to acomodate the new synergy
Bugs
- Ghost reroll
- Gramatical errors
