Patch 0.2.0 - Early Access

Third patch brings in the green! The woodlanders rise to fight back the fell druid and restore the land! These new fellas are fierce, wild, and are a bonus on our Early Access goals!

Core Systems

Run economy

Since we've added new nodes to the late game, gold gain got a little out of hand in the late game, we are also tackling interaction node's effectiveness and epic node's blandness.

Reduced gold gain by 1-2 on late game nodes.

T3 and T4 discovery rate in the shop decreased on late game shops.

Now elite nodes also rewards an epic item (T3).

Reduced token and gold gain.

Heroes

Druid

Adaptable hero that can fill the role of tank,

healer or fighter

Good at: Adapting to the party's needs

Bad at: Area damage and range

Many Forms

The druid changes forms depending on what position he is

[Front] - Turtle form

Able to leave the party and takes lots of punishment

Gains haste while fighting ferouciously

Gains haste while fighting ferouciously

While in his basic form, the druid can heal allies with regeneration magic

While in his basic form, the druid can heal allies with regeneration magic

Huntress

Cunning fighter that sets up traps and slays prey

Good at: Controlling zones

Bad at: Fighting before preparing the field

Kukri Slice

Melee strike, deals double damage to Hunted targets

Set Trap

After standing still, sets up a trap that roots, damages and Hunts the first enemy that steps on it

Archer

Rapid Fire Cooldown 2 -> 2.5



Synergies

Woodlanders

Collect healing sacred lilies to restore the sanctuary

The sanctuary provides bursts of periodic healing

Deep

Damage 5 -> 10

Interactions

3 new global interactions!

The Rope Bridge

Sculpture Festival

Fishing Episode

Items

Incendiary Glove radius 2 -> 1.25

-> 1.25 9 new interaction items

Achievements

12 new achievements relating to the new heroes, synergy, and interactions.

Achievements are now ordered by type and whether they are completed or not.

Bosses

Druid

Health 3000 -> 4000

-> 4000 Barkskin gain instances 5 -> 6

-> 6 Summoned dog health 5 -> 15

Owl

Health 3000 -> 5000

-> 5000 Ranged damage 5 -> 6

-> 6 Melee damage 6 -> 7

-> 7 Frostchicks health 30 -> 40

Kraken

Health 4000 -> 5500

-> 5500 Eye cooldown 5 -> 4

-> 4 Eye slow 20% -> 15%

-> 15% Massive explosive eye thing main target damage 20 -> 30

main target damage -> 30 Eyeling health 30 -> 40

Enemies

Spore Mage Nana

Slow 20% -> 10%

Smoll Things

Token and Synergy panels can be dragged down to acomodate the new synergy

Bugs