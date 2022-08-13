Patch 1.03 - Achievements Fix

The patch notes about achievements below might contain spoilers.

Achievements fix:

Achievements fixed with full retroactivity (they will be triggered in case you have already done the objectives before. Just enter the Home Menu of the game to unlock):

“Anger Released”: Unlock every move with Laura

“Long live science!”: Unlock every move with Nina

“I Goth the Power”: Unlock every move with Olga

“Pain and Gain”: Unlock every move with Lola

“Go Tell Your Friends”: Reach 100% of game progress in one Profile

“Thought it was over?”: Defeat Nucleoroking (this was bugged for a small percentage of users)

Achievements fixed with partial retroactivity (they will be triggered in case you have already done the objectives before. Just enter the Home Menu of the game to unlock. However, some players will need to do the objective again, depending on their save history)

“Exorcist”: Finish the Bonus Stage in Chapter II in 1st place

Achievements fixed without retroactivity (need to be attained in game):

“Five Birds, One Special”: Hit 5 enemies with a single Special move

Other fixes:

Fixed some percentage of players getting invisible when entering the final boss fight, forcing a checkpoint reset

Some typo adjustments in the Bestiary (Extras Menu)

1.03 - 3fdf79f