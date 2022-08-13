Major game update, a lot of content optimization and adjustment

Hello everyone, after a year, we have finally updated again, this update has fixed a lot of content, I believe it can bring you a better game experience; Since the release of Fantasy Township Zizhi, due to staff changes and epidemic blockade, the update progress is extremely slow. I am really sorry. However, we didn't give up. We kept fixing and improving things; With the help of the community and our unremitting efforts, we finally bring you this major update. Thank you very much for your support all the time!

This time, it's all about fixing bugs left over, and reworking and tweaking units, items, and hooks to improve the experience.

comprehensive

A round of combat lasts 45 seconds. After 30 seconds, if the battle is not over, go on a 15 second frenzy phase: All units gain 200% attack speed, 200 mana strength, free of control, 66% healing reduced, and 50% movement speed increased

The game has been optimized to a point where it now takes much less time to look at someone else's board

Units now move more smoothly in combat

Fewer coins lose money selling cards. White cards sell without loss. Other rare two-star cards sell with loss of 1 gold coin, and three-star cards sell with loss of 2 gold coin

Health Drop mechanism: Fixed 2 health plus the number of enemy 1 star pieces ×1, 2 star pieces ×2,3 star pieces ×4

Now select 10 items at random in rounds 7,14,21, and 28, in order of health.

Increased the number of players in a party from 4 to 8, now you can bring more friends with you.

There will also be a special display if you make alliance bonds.

By adjusting

Barrage:

2 Barrage units attack speed increased by 25%, fifth attack damage increased by 50%

4 Barrage units attack speed increased by 45%, fifth attack damage increased by 50%

6 Barrage units attack speed increased by 85%, fifth attack power increased by 50%

8 Barrage units attack speed increased by 145%, fifth attack damage increased by 50%

The assassination of:

2 Stabbing units have 20% more critical hits, 30% more critical damage, and assassins jump to the back in the beginning

4 Stablemen's critical hit rate increased by 30% and critical damage increased by 50%

6 Assassin units have 40% more critical hits and 80% more critical damage, and assassins can jump to the back in the beginning

8 Stablemen's critical hit rate increased by 60%, critical damage increased by 115%, and assassins will jump to the back in the beginning

Prayer:

2 blessing units get 30 double antibodies

4 Blessing units gain 50 antibodies and 3 mana per second

6 blessing units gain 80 antibodies and 5 mana per second

8 All units gain 100 doubles and 5 mana per second

Spirit:

2 Reduces all enemies' double resistances by 25% and gives all enemies 5% vulnerability

4 Reduces the double resistance of all enemies by 50% and gives all enemies 10% vulnerability

6 Reduces all enemies' double resistances by 75% and gives all enemies 15% vulnerability

8 Reduces all enemies' double resistances by 100% and gives all enemies 20% vulnerability

Looking for gold:

Earn 1-3 gold coins at the end of 3 turns

Earn 1-3 gold coins at the end of 4 turns and a random costume every 5 turns.

Red moon:

Akatsuki units get 15 blood tears per attack instead of blood tears

1 Akatsuki units enter Akatsuki state after casting their abilities, increasing attack speed by 30%, but gaining no blue mana for 4 seconds

2 Akatsuki units enter Akatsuki state after casting their abilities, increasing attack speed by 50% and gaining 20% All-powerful blood, but no blue for 4 seconds

4 After casting abilities, Akatsuki units enter Akatsuki state, increasing attack speed by 90% and gaining 35% All-powerful blood, but no blue for 4 seconds

6 Akatsuki units enter the Akatsuki state after casting their abilities, increasing attack speed by 150% and gaining 50% all-ability blood feed but no blue for 4 seconds

Band:

3 Play music and deal 3% Max health damage to all enemies per second

4 Play music and deal 5% Max health damage to all enemies per second

Bamboo:

Added Dodge

3 Bamboo Forest units gain 5% dodge, regenerate 30% health in 4 seconds when their health is less than 50%, and gain 15% damage and spell power in this battle

4 Bamboo Forest units gain 10% dodge, regenerate 45% health in 4 seconds when their health is less than 50%, and gain 25% damage and spell power in this battle

5 Bamboo Grove units gain 20% dodge, regenerate 60% of their health in 4 seconds when their health is less than 50%, and gain 45% of their damage and spell power in this battle

6 Bamboo Forest units gain 30% dodge, regain 100% health in 4 seconds when their health is less than 50%, and gain 75% damage and spell power in this battle



Spirit:

3 Earthspirit units self-destruct when dead, dealing 30% of their maximum health to 2 nearby enemies

6 All units self-destruct when dead, dealing 30% of their maximum hit points to two nearby enemies

Ghost:

Ghost units occupy two units and are immune to all controls

1 Gains an additional 600 health and takes 10% less damage

2 Gain an additional 1000 health and take 20% less damage

The devil mountain:

2 All units gain 40 armor

3 All units gain 65 armor

4 All units gain +100 armor

Heaven:

1 Celestial unit attack has a 16% chance to cause an earthquake, deal 60 area damage, and slow down 60% for 1.5 seconds

2 Celestial unit attacks have a 25% chance to cause an earthquake, deal 100 area damage, and slow down 60% for 1.5 seconds. Lightning strikes a random enemy every 3 seconds, dealing 200 magic damage and 1.5 seconds of stun. Units that are hit are hit again, and 100 + damage is no longer DAzzled

/ / the list.

Major character skill changes:

Sally's dew:

Bug damage reduced to 100/140/200, stacking up to 3 times

Added: Bug poison cannot kill target units.

Orange:

Change the fee from 2 to 1 fee

Roll damage 180/280/480

Mountain female:

Net reduced attack speed to 25/35/50%

Reduced movement speed to 45% full level

Emperor:

Emperor changed from bullet screen to gold seeking unit

Carrot bomb damage reduced to 225/350/600

Added: Carrot bombs provide 1 gold for enemies

Misty:

Changed from Hanada to band unit

Autumn would be:

Change from seeking gold to praying unit

Improved skill mechanics

Damage reduced to: No sweet potato 100%/120%/150% total attack power damage

椛 :

Skill damage reduced to 200/300/450 spell damage

Stun time reduced to 1/1.5/2 seconds

The addition of double antibody was reduced to 30/45/80, and the time was changed from 5 seconds to 3 seconds

Empty:

Changed to place a 2 second time bomb on a unit, inflicting 200/280/480 damage, and only dealing 0.7 seconds of smother and 1.2/1.6/2 seconds of stun to the unit that placed the bomb

MeiLouLan:

Change from 1 card to 2 card

Skill damage changed to 190/260/400 spell damage

Around:

Skill changed to: Links 2/3/4 teammates, transfers 60% of all damage taken by teammates to yourself for 3 seconds.

The bell in the United States:

Double antibody lifting cut to: 30/50/100, the time cut for 3 seconds

Naisha:

Ability influence area increased by 1 grid

Skill attack speed bonus reduced to: 20%/30%/50%

Mia:

Change from 1 card to 2 card

Ability changed to: Go berserk and grant yourself 200/280/340 shield. Each attack deals 100% spell damage and 40% All-powerful blood for 3/4/5 seconds.

Lady:

Added: Cast abilities give you 150/200/300 shield and 20% damage reduction for 4 seconds

Dream:

Changed from combat unit to gold-seeking unit, cost increased from 2 to 3

Ejection times: 2/3/4

Stun time reduced to 1.5/2/2.5 seconds

Added: Yin-Yang jade bounces when it touches the edge of the map

Lily card:

Shield value reduced to 125/225/400

Mr Qiu li:

Ability changed to: Change bullets from general attack to Fireball, dealing an additional spell damage of 50/100/150, then ignite the grid, dealing 200/300/500 spell damage to enemies on the grid for 4 seconds.

Garment nine:

Fee increased from 2 to 3

Ability damage increased to 120/200/300

Added: Lightning will bounce back and forth between enemy units when it has less than 4 units, and all 4 damage will be dealt

The bell fairy:

Changed from spirit unit to barrage unit

Love:

Skill changed to: Enter stealth, exit stealth on your next attack and stab the enemy in the back, dealing an additional (200%/300%/400%) of total damage and slowing the enemy, must be a critical strike.

The small umbrella:

Changed from Minjin/Monster Mountain to Spirit/Life Lotus Temple unit

Captain:

Changed from guardian to combat unit

Changed to Giant Anchor: Hook the furthest enemy in front of you, dealing 100/200/400 spell damage to the enemy, and forming a water area around you. Friendly units in the water area gain 15/20/35 double resistance and heal 20 per second. Water area lasts 4/6/8 seconds

Lal tile:

Added spirit/Hanada unit

Ability (Finely Pulverized Scaly Powder) : Sprinkle a piece of scaly powder in front of you, hypnotizing the enemy for 2/3/6 seconds. Sleeping enemies awakened by attacks take 200/300/600 spell damage. Lalva's own attack will not wake the enemy.

Wen:

Changed from combat to assassination unit, changed from 3 cost to 4 cost

Ability (Fantasy Rage) : Hit an enemy unit with 8 slashing strikes for 70%/100%/300% of total damage, triggering a critical strike. If the unit dies, it will rush to the next nearest unit.

Right:

reduces the time to heaven

The son of Heaven will jump to the place where the enemy is most crowded

Bud:

Spell damage increased to 100/150/500 spell damage

Yong instrument:

Change from 3 card to 4 card

Skill changes: Impact units increased from 1 to 3, damage changed to 300/600/1400

Cui:

Fixed a bug that changed the damage to 420 after being changed. The damage is now much more normal

Increased double resistance nerf to 200/300/500, skill damage reduced to 100% of total damage, and additional 200/300/450 magic damage.

Sleep:

Ability changed to: Control an enemy unit for 7/12/45 seconds, 3 star area of control is the unit and its surrounding 2 squares. Deals 40%/80%/100% MAGIC DAMAGE TO THE CONTROLLED UNIT AT THE END OF THE DURATION. If there is no enemy unit after control, directly kill.

Yong Lin:

Ability changed to: Cast Potion waves that regenerate 250/500/1800 health on friendly units. Enemy units take 150/300/600 magic damage, plus 150/300/600 poison damage for 2 seconds.

Sister red: