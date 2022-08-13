2022.8.13update

・Partial change in UI display
・When the opponent is annihilated in battle, some of the enemy's war funds will be taken away as a booty.
・Implementation fixes for known bugs
・Fixed a bug that caused vassal unity to become strange when moving bases.
・Fixed because the dice roll when the player was assassinated did not reflect the plot value of both parties.
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 13 August 2022
