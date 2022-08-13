 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 13 August 2022

2022.8.13update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Partial change in UI display
・When the opponent is annihilated in battle, some of the enemy's war funds will be taken away as a booty.
・Implementation fixes for known bugs
・Fixed a bug that caused vassal unity to become strange when moving bases.
・Fixed because the dice roll when the player was assassinated did not reflect the plot value of both parties.

