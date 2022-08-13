Added Steam Friends invite screen

In this update you can enjoy the Steam invite menu.
You can invite your Steam friends to play Happy Words and you can also see which friend is online for play.
The menu has full controller support and is Steam Deck verified (Great on Deck).
Cheers
