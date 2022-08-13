 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Happy Words update for 13 August 2022

Added Steam Friends invite screen

Share · View all patches · Build 9308635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update you can enjoy the Steam invite menu.
You can invite your Steam friends to play Happy Words and you can also see which friend is online for play.
The menu has full controller support and is Steam Deck verified (Great on Deck).

Cheers

Changed files in this update

Happy Words Depot Windows Depot 1014811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link