b]update[/b]

-For a smoother level-up graph, we lowered the skeleton's HP and reduced EXP of green jewelry

bugfix

-Corrected that the Fireball skill works differently than intended

We temporarily blocked the fourth stage where you can enter only when you clear all the stages This is due to be revised soon Thank you.