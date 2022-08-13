 Skip to content

Escape the Backrooms update for 13 August 2022

Hotfix #2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the ability to save progress in Multiplayer games
  • Most crashes in multiplayer from changing levels should be fixed
  • Added an option to toggle the VHS filter
  • Added an option to hide your body
  • Added an option to invert your mouse
  • Fixed an issue with players jumping out of windows in the Poolrooms
  • Some other small changes

Hopefully I didn't break anything. Tomorrow I'm going to rework Level Fun and The End so they don't cause endless pain and suffering.

