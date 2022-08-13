- Added the ability to save progress in Multiplayer games
- Most crashes in multiplayer from changing levels should be fixed
- Added an option to toggle the VHS filter
- Added an option to hide your body
- Added an option to invert your mouse
- Fixed an issue with players jumping out of windows in the Poolrooms
- Some other small changes
Hopefully I didn't break anything. Tomorrow I'm going to rework Level Fun and The End so they don't cause endless pain and suffering.
Changed files in this update