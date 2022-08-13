Update 1.1.3

As time goes by fast, it has been 1 year since we launched Kinduo on steam, our game is also available on consoles, we are very happy with our beloved game.

We made some small changes, to improve the experience with the game.

Added in the co-op screen, the 2 characters.

Added steam username in the menu screen.

Added controlling all menu screens with the gamepad analog.

Added a sprite indicating the game mode when choosing solo or coop.