 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alakenisland update for 13 August 2022

New Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9308483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-You can now change your clothes and accesories!
-Added Cannons to pirate ship.
-Made the Mountain Bigger.
-Improved Cannon flight level design.
-Improved Grappling hook level design.
-Added Rolling Boulders.
-Added some tutorial tips.
-Added a small house.
-Changed some metal bridges to wood.
-Changed some textures from the enemy buildings.
-Changed the metal bridges textures.
-Added a Watchtower/Lighthouse.
-Added Lights to the Factory interior.
-Fixed Tagrte break.
-Fixed multiplayer cannon drive.
-New Battery visual Appearance.
-UI Improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1927821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link