-You can now change your clothes and accesories!
-Added Cannons to pirate ship.
-Made the Mountain Bigger.
-Improved Cannon flight level design.
-Improved Grappling hook level design.
-Added Rolling Boulders.
-Added some tutorial tips.
-Added a small house.
-Changed some metal bridges to wood.
-Changed some textures from the enemy buildings.
-Changed the metal bridges textures.
-Added a Watchtower/Lighthouse.
-Added Lights to the Factory interior.
-Fixed Tagrte break.
-Fixed multiplayer cannon drive.
-New Battery visual Appearance.
-UI Improvements.
Alakenisland update for 13 August 2022
New Update!
