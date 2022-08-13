New Update!

-You can now change your clothes and accesories!

-Added Cannons to pirate ship.

-Made the Mountain Bigger.

-Improved Cannon flight level design.

-Improved Grappling hook level design.

-Added Rolling Boulders.

-Added some tutorial tips.

-Added a small house.

-Changed some metal bridges to wood.

-Changed some textures from the enemy buildings.

-Changed the metal bridges textures.

-Added a Watchtower/Lighthouse.

-Added Lights to the Factory interior.

-Fixed Tagrte break.

-Fixed multiplayer cannon drive.

-New Battery visual Appearance.

-UI Improvements.