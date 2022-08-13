Update, Version 20220813

English

[Deal with the Devil]New offer: Spell Book: Darkness at the cost of 2% of your soul.

[Deal with the Devil]New offer: Skill Book: Devour Corpse at the cost of 2% of your soul.

[Devour Corpse]This skill can now be used outside a battle.

[Devour Corpse]Healing effect was reduced from 25% of MaxHP to 16% of MaxHP. (Eventually, we will face some enemies that have this skill as well. Thus, let's not make it too overpowered.)

[Deal with the Devil]New offer: Demonic Knowledge (+66% Mgi. until the end of the battle.)

简体中文

【魔鬼交易】新的交易内容：法术书：黑暗涌动，价格：你2%的灵魂。

【魔鬼交易】新的交易内容：技能书：食尸，价格：你2%的灵魂。

【食尸】这个技能现在可以在非战斗时使用。

【食尸】治疗效果从25%的最大生命值下调到了16%的最大生命值。（之后可能会出现拥有这个技能的敌人，所以先削弱一下。）

【魔鬼交易】新的交易内容：恶魔知识（+66%的魔力，直到战斗结束。）