English
##########Content############
[Deal with the Devil]New offer: Spell Book: Darkness at the cost of 2% of your soul.
[Deal with the Devil]New offer: Skill Book: Devour Corpse at the cost of 2% of your soul.
[Devour Corpse]This skill can now be used outside a battle.
[Devour Corpse]Healing effect was reduced from 25% of MaxHP to 16% of MaxHP. (Eventually, we will face some enemies that have this skill as well. Thus, let's not make it too overpowered.)
[Deal with the Devil]New offer: Demonic Knowledge (+66% Mgi. until the end of the battle.)
简体中文
##########Content############
【魔鬼交易】新的交易内容：法术书：黑暗涌动，价格：你2%的灵魂。
【魔鬼交易】新的交易内容：技能书：食尸，价格：你2%的灵魂。
【食尸】这个技能现在可以在非战斗时使用。
【食尸】治疗效果从25%的最大生命值下调到了16%的最大生命值。（之后可能会出现拥有这个技能的敌人，所以先削弱一下。）
【魔鬼交易】新的交易内容：恶魔知识（+66%的魔力，直到战斗结束。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 13 August 2022
Update, Version 20220813
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update