Pets at Work update for 13 August 2022

Update 4.5 - Small fixes

13 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected the position of the controls in stage 16.
  • Removed shaking of the screen when the cat dies.
  • Increased the speed of the door opening
  • Changed the design of the second part of stage 30, making it easier to finish the stage.

