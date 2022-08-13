- Corrected the position of the controls in stage 16.
- Removed shaking of the screen when the cat dies.
- Increased the speed of the door opening
- Changed the design of the second part of stage 30, making it easier to finish the stage.
Pets at Work update for 13 August 2022
Update 4.5 - Small fixes
