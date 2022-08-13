- Fix the bug that the menu UI is not hidden after switching scenes
- Fixed the bug that the level statistic information is not hidden after switching scenes
- Optimized the generation of enemies
Chicken Fall Prologue update for 13 August 2022
Update Log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update