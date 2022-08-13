 Skip to content

Chicken Fall Prologue update for 13 August 2022

Update Log

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix the bug that the menu UI is not hidden after switching scenes
  • Fixed the bug that the level statistic information is not hidden after switching scenes
  • Optimized the generation of enemies

Changed files in this update

Depot 2065531
