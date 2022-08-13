Update #55 -- New Cards, Card Stacking, Spell & Monster Changes

Hey folks! Today’s patch is something of a mixed bag, lots of little tweaks and changes -- the last patch probably before the Tempest gets her new cards + balance changes! For the first time, I’ve managed to actually document pretty much all the changes I made as well (woo, I’m learning!). I’ll highlight a few of the major ones below and then dump the full list as well.

Spell Changes

One of the major changes to this patch is really something that has been on the cards for a few months now. Spells will no longer have their cooldown persist between combats. You’ll no longer need to draw out a fight for an extra turn of two to reduce the cooldown on your favorite spell.

As a result, the cooldown of a number of starting spells has been bumped up by 1 (few exceptions to this). Coupled with the price reduction at the Spell Child, this will make inroads on having other spells compete with the starting spell. However there is still a big balance pass coming to all Spells soon to level the playing field where possible!

New Cards

4 new cards have been added to the Daughter of the Voids card pool! Girl’s Best Friend, Spite, Final Repose and Alms are a couple new Corruption Attack cards to help flesh out that need!

Card Scaler + Card Stacking

This is partly in preparation for the big overhaul to the Deck Manager UI (which has this same functionality), but all Deck Viewer screens now have the ability to scale the cards to suit your preference. This of course will save, so you’ll be able to find the perfect setting for you!

Another thing which has been extended this patch is the card stacking feature! Previously, this had just been for token cards (Hidden Blades and Silent Shivs). This has now been setup to work for all cards! You can still disable this in the Options menu if you like, and I’ve also added a “Threshold” setting, so you can customise when and how the cards stack (default setting is 5).

New Alternative Art Pack

A new Sins pack has just been released, done by the very talented Wilfred Dajotoy. I know at this stage things are starting to skew heavy on the "Sins" side of things for Alternative Artwork, I'm going to be focusing the new artwork on Afflictions moving forward now! Then hopefully start branching out into more cards as well!

Preloader

For some people on older machines, there have been reports of some issues when it comes to booting up the game, and having the preloader preload all the textures. This speeds up things by a huge margin for most systems, however some older graphics cards may have issues managing the load. If you’re having long boot times on the preloader, or even having the game crash out right on boot, I’ve set up a way to disable the game from pre-loading.

The byproduct of disabling this is that the game will now have those small hangs during game play as it quickly loads what it needs when needed. This will only be on first texture call and usually is perfectly smooth after the first combat.

To disable this option:

Head to your local Vault of the Void folder : %localappdata%\Vaultofthevoid

Open up the file called options.json

Look for an option called “preload” and set this to “false”.

Boot up the game!

Thanks everyone for your continued support. Next up will be the Tempest balance pass and a somewhat large injection of cards for her! Then, we’re on the road to 1.0, which is just around the corner!

Also, if you're not on the Discord yet, a new "Daily Card Discussion" has just kicked off and the community is working through each card one by one, sharing thoughts and strategies on each as they go. Please feel free to join and jump in on the fun! You can see which cards have been spoken about so far here.

Take care -- and happy Vault slaying!

All for now

Josh

General Bugs and New Features

Added a Rarity icon on cards for easier readability.

The Card Bobbing option will now also disabled Enemy cards from bobbing up and down.

Pricing chart added to the Lost and Found.

4 new Daughter cards added.

You can no longer view decks from the current day's Daily Draft, however you’ll be able to view them the following day as normal.

Eroditing Sanity now adds a debuff to your buff bar.

Under the hood changes made to Dolus's randomisation to remove extremes at either end.

You can now click a card and then click again to play it (right click to drop it)

For those who have issues with the preloader loading all textures to memory, there is now an ability to stop it.

Added a visual effect for Planar Shift

Random option added for Purge Effects

When doing a custom I+ setup, there is now a "Random" button which will give you a Random I+ setup at your current Max Instability.

Spells no longer carry their cooldown between fights!

Most starters Spells have had their cooldown increased by 1.

There is now a Corruption Stats tooltip when you mouseover the Corruption orb, letting you know the sources and stats of your Corruption gain during a fight.

Any "Deck Viewer" screen now has an option bottom left to scale the cards to your liking.

Fixed some issues with Threat Projection and Steath with debuffs.

Card stacking is now enabled on all cards. You can set your "Threshold" in the options menu.

Fixed a bug which caused stacks of cards to disappear on Purge/Discard

Fixed a layout issue on the Spell Book page when you started to get too many spells.

Fixed a display issue with Hidden Blades on the Fishhook challenge coin interacting with Shock.

Fixed a bug where Tea Leaves choice at the Matron would heal you if you were below Max HP.

Fixed the Puppet Masters "For my Next" act move, to do the Draw before he attacks.

Fixed Square Peg so it can trigger off itself.

Fixed a bug where re-entering the Matron could cause a re-roll.

Fixed a pre-fight display error when vs'ing the Void on Tempest.

Cards with Alternative Artwork inside the Deck Builder will now show their full text.

Fixed a bug on Japanese locale which caused a linebreak on a half space fullstop.

Fixed a bug which would cause the Purge Effects preview screen to go over the frame.

Ablative Pauldron will now round down in the players favour.

Random battlefield will now actually randomise!

Encounter Tweaks