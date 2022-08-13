 Skip to content

Idle Slayer update for 13 August 2022

4.6 is out!

Idle Slayer update for 13 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Feature

  • Layered parallax backgrounds in some dimensions.
  • Key Armory Items.

New Content

  • New Dimension.
  • New Enemies.
  • New Enemies Evolutions.
  • New Achievements.
  • New Village content.
  • New Quests.

Improvements

  • Armory items are now equipped through an equipment scrollable bar. This will free one slot after equipping an item and will make the Armory much more organized.
  • Chest Hunt will now display the current Savers at the bottom of the screen.
  • Portal Dominum will now show an approximate tier indicator of how much souls/coins you could get from the dimension based on your current evolutions, enemy unlocks and unlocked dimensions.
  • Added scroll bar on Chest Hunt when playing on Portrait.
  • (Steam) All Achievements have been added to Steam.
  • (Steam) The unlocked mobile only achievements will be carried to Steam, but they won't show up in the list if you don't have them.
  • Custom sounds for Legendary and Astral Ascension Upgrades.
  • Modern City redesigned.
  • Modern City song updated.
  • Dark Wraith sprite updated.
  • Jade Hills' Giant sprite updated.
  • Hills' Giant eye corrected.
  • Hills song updated.
  • Some Agnis animations have been updated.
  • Minor changes.

Balance

  • Mill and Tavern requirements decreased.
  • Astral Slayer price decreased from 750M to 500M.
  • Sacred Tome of Death Pact price decreased from 75T to 10T.
  • Sucker Punch Upgrade price decreased.

Bug Fixes

  • Enemies' blood or explosion animation won't be shiny if the enemy was shiny.
  • Minor bug fixes.

