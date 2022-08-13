4.6 is out!

New Feature
- Layered parallax backgrounds in some dimensions.
- Key Armory Items.
New Content
- New Dimension.
- New Enemies.
- New Enemies Evolutions.
- New Achievements.
- New Village content.
- New Quests.
Improvements
- Armory items are now equipped through an equipment scrollable bar. This will free one slot after equipping an item and will make the Armory much more organized.
- Chest Hunt will now display the current Savers at the bottom of the screen.
- Portal Dominum will now show an approximate tier indicator of how much souls/coins you could get from the dimension based on your current evolutions, enemy unlocks and unlocked dimensions.
- Added scroll bar on Chest Hunt when playing on Portrait.
- (Steam) All Achievements have been added to Steam.
- (Steam) The unlocked mobile only achievements will be carried to Steam, but they won't show up in the list if you don't have them.
- Custom sounds for Legendary and Astral Ascension Upgrades.
- Modern City redesigned.
- Modern City song updated.
- Dark Wraith sprite updated.
- Jade Hills' Giant sprite updated.
- Hills' Giant eye corrected.
- Hills song updated.
- Some Agnis animations have been updated.
- Minor changes.
Balance
- Mill and Tavern requirements decreased.
- Astral Slayer price decreased from 750M to 500M.
- Sacred Tome of Death Pact price decreased from 75T to 10T.
- Sucker Punch Upgrade price decreased.
Bug Fixes
- Enemies' blood or explosion animation won't be shiny if the enemy was shiny.
- Minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update