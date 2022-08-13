-Xiuluo Enhancement effect of max level life cost changed from 1.5x to 2x
-Added new effect to lifespanless: leech 0.2%/0.4%/0.6%/0.8%/1.0%
-Added new room reward type: Chi focused land
-Room generated in each level increased by 1-2
-Reduced heavenly tribulation's damage by 20%
-Redcued heavenly tribulation's animation speed by 20%
-Thunder chi now effects the level of heavenly tribulation
-Added stats reward for completing heavenly tribulation
-Health is fully recovered once tribulation is complete
-Luck stats now have a chance to upgrade weapon rarity and weapon bonus stats
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 13 August 2022
Update Notes for Aug 12
-Xiuluo Enhancement effect of max level life cost changed from 1.5x to 2x
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update