Update Notes for Aug 12

-Xiuluo Enhancement effect of max level life cost changed from 1.5x to 2x

-Added new effect to lifespanless: leech 0.2%/0.4%/0.6%/0.8%/1.0%

-Added new room reward type: Chi focused land

-Room generated in each level increased by 1-2

-Reduced heavenly tribulation's damage by 20%

-Redcued heavenly tribulation's animation speed by 20%

-Thunder chi now effects the level of heavenly tribulation

-Added stats reward for completing heavenly tribulation

-Health is fully recovered once tribulation is complete

-Luck stats now have a chance to upgrade weapon rarity and weapon bonus stats