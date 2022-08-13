 Skip to content

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 13 August 2022

Update Notes for Aug 12

Share · View all patches · Build 9308371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Xiuluo Enhancement effect of max level life cost changed from 1.5x to 2x
-Added new effect to lifespanless: leech 0.2%/0.4%/0.6%/0.8%/1.0%
-Added new room reward type: Chi focused land
-Room generated in each level increased by 1-2
-Reduced heavenly tribulation's damage by 20%
-Redcued heavenly tribulation's animation speed by 20%
-Thunder chi now effects the level of heavenly tribulation
-Added stats reward for completing heavenly tribulation
-Health is fully recovered once tribulation is complete
-Luck stats now have a chance to upgrade weapon rarity and weapon bonus stats

