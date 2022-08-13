Hotfix 3 - v2.0.11

Hey Everyone.

Thanks for all the bug reports in the Steam discussions. We have tried to address most of the issues that people have found this past week in this new patch.

2.0.11

Dodging now removes twice as many stacks of fire

Fixed an issue where enemies would be invisible if you returned to the exterior after solving an adventure’s story

Fixed an issue that could stop all Ghosts spawning

Improved ghost’s navigation and ensured they will interact with you if you approach them

Added Adventure Log tutorial

Notes now go into your inventory and can be re-read in your codex

Notes from puzzles that have already been solved don’t hang around looking like bugs

Fixed a bug with very small Experience rewards sometimes not being given to the player

Fixed an issue where too much furniture had become see through

Lowered the resolution of some textures to make room for some others

Tutorial to break the sticks repeats in case it is missed.

Undead lieutenants and bosses have a little more resistance to kick.

Morgan's levitation slows her descent more predictably even when you are low on levitation.

Added some fall speed deceleration to shadow dodge

Fixed an issue with shadow step spell that allowed you to shadow step through walls in first person.

Fixed an issue where shadow step would allow you to teleport into spaces that were much too small for Morgan even if she was crouching.

Fixed an issue with shadow step that could leave Morgan in the wrong spot if you were trying to move during the spell

Fixed a major pathing issue that had enemies using the incorrect nav mesh.

Fixed a collision bug that meant critical objects could spawn inside walls

Fixed an issue where Padlock chains were not LODing

Added an option to skip tutorial videos in the Options setting this to true will suppress the video pop up but they will still be added to your Codex

Fixed an issue where enemies that died while still interacting with an environment object (like a bed) would not play a correct death animation

Decrease the speed the enemies move from noticing morgan to Engaging, giving you a little more time to try and avoid combat after being noticed.

Reduced the fall damage at lower velocities, but increased it at higher velocities, meaning the payoff for kicking is now even higher if it leads to a long fall but much less if they don’t fall very far.

Reduced the amount of immunity frames the enemies get when dodging

Made Giant enemies have proper collision for combat

Made giants much less likely to get caught up on small objects

Visual range of all Enemies has been increased, but the perception gain has decreased, meaning you are more likely to be spotted, but have longer to get away / break line of sight.

Fixed an issue with destructibles not appearing broken sometimes after returning from an interior

Leveling up refills health and mana

Tutorials no longer interrupt input for mouse and keyboard players.

UI button hold timers have been reduced

Objectives are now tracked even after completing the Story, allowing you to go back outside and explore more if you so choose.

Fixed bug with lightning Talisman that meant it was very difficult to hit with

Fixed another bug that could result in ambushes failing to spawn properly

Added a new Pagan boss

Worked to make the Unreal pak files more deterministic with the hope that future updates will patch faster (this is work in progress)