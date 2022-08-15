Update 0.15.30 - A Small Patch

Hey Revenants,

This week, we’re making some changes behind the scenes to decrease the number of bugs that get introduced in updates. As a result, this patch will be very small. Next week’s patch will be a regular sized update. The main changes in this patch are in the HUD – we’re about 40% finished with implementing the new HUD design, so let us know what you think!

Look forward to next weeks patch being a bit larger as it will be combined with many of the changes made this week.