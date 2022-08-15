 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Revn update for 15 August 2022

Update 0.15.30 - A Small Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9308143 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Revenants,
This week, we’re making some changes behind the scenes to decrease the number of bugs that get introduced in updates. As a result, this patch will be very small. Next week’s patch will be a regular sized update. The main changes in this patch are in the HUD – we’re about 40% finished with implementing the new HUD design, so let us know what you think!

Look forward to next weeks patch being a bit larger as it will be combined with many of the changes made this week.

Changed files in this update

Revn Content Depot 919011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link