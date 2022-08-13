Airmen 1.23.11: Weapon Durability Increase

This week's update significantly increases the durability of the weakest critical systems of a ship. While weapons were a large pool of hitpoints compared to the engine or balloon damage required to down a ship, losing even a single weapon both brings you closer to defeat and buys your enemy more time to destroy you, snowballing the fight.

1.23.11

Major Features

Double the hitpoints of all weapons.

Doubled the hitpoints of all steering wheels.

Minor Features

Added a force reduction on the ship stabilizer for ships with low inertia around the correction axis.

Added a small force when firing Behemoth Flak, Behemoth Gatling, Quad, Flak, Bone, Battery, Drum, Bunker and Blast cannons.

Bug Fixes