Airmen update for 13 August 2022

Airmen 1.23.11: Weapon Durability Increase

Build 9308111

This week's update significantly increases the durability of the weakest critical systems of a ship. While weapons were a large pool of hitpoints compared to the engine or balloon damage required to down a ship, losing even a single weapon both brings you closer to defeat and buys your enemy more time to destroy you, snowballing the fight.

1.23.11

Major Features
  • Double the hitpoints of all weapons.
  • Doubled the hitpoints of all steering wheels.
Minor Features
  • Added a force reduction on the ship stabilizer for ships with low inertia around the correction axis.
  • Added a small force when firing Behemoth Flak, Behemoth Gatling, Quad, Flak, Bone, Battery, Drum, Bunker and Blast cannons.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed various explosion particle appearances.

