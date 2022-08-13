Airmen 1.23.11: Weapon Durability Increase

This week's update significantly increases the durability of the weakest critical systems of a ship. While weapons were a large pool of hitpoints compared to the engine or balloon damage required to down a ship, losing even a single weapon both brings you closer to defeat and buys your enemy more time to destroy you, snowballing the fight.
1.23.11
Major Features
- Double the hitpoints of all weapons.
- Doubled the hitpoints of all steering wheels.
Minor Features
- Added a force reduction on the ship stabilizer for ships with low inertia around the correction axis.
- Added a small force when firing Behemoth Flak, Behemoth Gatling, Quad, Flak, Bone, Battery, Drum, Bunker and Blast cannons.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed various explosion particle appearances.
Changed files in this update