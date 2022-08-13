 Skip to content

Lone King update for 13 August 2022

Lone King v3.11 Jammer Overload reworked, Hunter fixes, Art fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Gameplay:

  • Hunter fixed being able to parry without glaive
  • Hunter Glaive fixed launched message staying shown
  • Hacking fixed not activating
  • Reaper's Jammer Overload fixed and reworked. It now sets a decreasing range beyond which enemies' positions can be seen, but not identified

GUI:

  • Weapon GUI tooltip now shows when any player unit can parry

Art

  • Enemy movement trails fixed not disappearing when not moving
  • Barrel explosion now dissipates instead of disappearing

