Lone King v3.11 Jammer Overload reworked, Hunter fixes, Art fixes

Gameplay:
- Hunter fixed being able to parry without glaive
- Hunter Glaive fixed launched message staying shown
- Hacking fixed not activating
- Reaper's Jammer Overload fixed and reworked. It now sets a decreasing range beyond which enemies' positions can be seen, but not identified
GUI:
- Weapon GUI tooltip now shows when any player unit can parry
Art
- Enemy movement trails fixed not disappearing when not moving
- Barrel explosion now dissipates instead of disappearing
