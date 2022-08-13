 Skip to content

Traumada update for 13 August 2022

1.5 Update

1.5 Update · Build 9307900 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Fixes

  • Added some not-so-subtle hints for some puzzles I noticed people got stuck on
  • Added controls to the pause menu

Minor Fixes

  • Added a few extra voice-overs
  • Improved toilet flushing

