Multiplayer Beta OUT NOW!

Since release, we have been hard at work on bringing multiplayer to Solar Nations. While a working build was not something terribly difficult to achieve, a lot of the internal architecture behind the game has needed reworking.

By our testing everything looks fine, however, the multiplayer build will still be released as an optional beta branch, just in case there are any as of yet unfound major issues. Anyone can opt in to the multiplayer beta by going to the Solar Nations in your library, right click, navigate to properties -> beta and then select multiplayer_beta.

Remember to report any issues/bugs on the #bug_reports channel of our discord server! You can also feel free to organize games here with the other members of our community!

-IMPORTANT-

You must be friends with the host in order to connect to their game! This will be removed as soon as I figure out how to do server passwords.

CHANGELOG (Only applies to beta branch)