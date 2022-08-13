2.08 Bug fixes and Stability patch

This patch fixes a various number of issues, including the messaging system crashing a portion of our mobile users! We are however aware that there are currently two outstanding issues. The first is a graphical issue where mobile players will see messages 4x, and there will also be delays in adding friends to the friend list. We are working on solutions.

Thank you for your patience, and sorry for the inconvenience.

새 패치로 충돌 버그가 수정되어 메시징 시스템을 다시 활성화했습니다. 모바일 사용자는 메시지를 네 번 수신하는 그래픽 문제를 경험하게 된다. 친구 추가도 지연됩니다. 우리는 해결책을 찾고 있다.

양해해 주셔서 감사합니다. 불편을 드려 죄송합니다.

แพตช์ใหม่แก้ไขข้อผิดพลาดการแครชและเปิดใช้งานระบบส่งข้อความอีกครั้ง ผู้ใช้มือถือประสบปัญหากราฟิกที่ได้รับข้อความสี่ครั้ง การเพิ่มเพื่อนก็จะล่าช้าเช่นกัน เรากำลังหาทางแก้ไข# ขอขอบคุณสำหรับความอดทนของคุณ.

เราต้องขออภัยในความไม่สะดวก.