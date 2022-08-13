8/12/2022 Hotfix Patch

A small patch to fix a few AI issues and improve framerate. Thanks for helping us report bugs! We're still working on them.
Changes
- Buff to coal's fuel from 60s -> 120s usage
- Decreased crafting time of furnace raw materials
- Nerfed clothing melee damage from 5 -> 2
- Added new display case models
- Changed customer flow algorithm to have star rating be a modifier instead of an additive value
- Added more recipes to the sewing machine
- Crafting component now throws an error if the input inventory is full
Fixes
- Fixed shift clicking not working when item stack count is higher than target inventory capacity (auto-fill)
- Removed unused models and shaders to save on memory usage
- Fixed customers not making a decision between fight or flight sometimes doing both
- Fixed some clothes meshes being very large
- Fixed police sometimes not despawning if they are leaving in a group
- Fixed police AI sometimes standing still when spawned
- Increased performance by not updating the crafting UI as much and not updating UI when hidden
- Optimized weapon manager code by not executing expensive functions when only quantity of items changes
- Fixed price bonus attribute not displaying correctly
- Fixed issue where interacting with a crafting bench while player crafting is open would lose all tabs
- Fixed full crafting inventory check
- Fixed shift clicking dupplicating items
- Fixed items falling through terrain
- Fixed Bellstalker comet having global audio
- Fixed missing item healthbar on bartering UI
- Fixed bartering system UI to not show items that a customer already owns
- Fixed dying and respawning not resetting spatial grid for networking properly
Changed depots in developer branch