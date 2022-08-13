 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 13 August 2022

8/12/2022 Hotfix Patch

Last edited by Wendy

A small patch to fix a few AI issues and improve framerate. Thanks for helping us report bugs! We're still working on them.

Changes

  • Buff to coal's fuel from 60s -> 120s usage
  • Decreased crafting time of furnace raw materials
  • Nerfed clothing melee damage from 5 -> 2
  • Added new display case models
  • Changed customer flow algorithm to have star rating be a modifier instead of an additive value
  • Added more recipes to the sewing machine
  • Crafting component now throws an error if the input inventory is full

  • Fixed shift clicking not working when item stack count is higher than target inventory capacity (auto-fill)
  • Removed unused models and shaders to save on memory usage
  • Fixed customers not making a decision between fight or flight sometimes doing both
  • Fixed some clothes meshes being very large
  • Fixed police sometimes not despawning if they are leaving in a group
  • Fixed police AI sometimes standing still when spawned
  • Increased performance by not updating the crafting UI as much and not updating UI when hidden
  • Optimized weapon manager code by not executing expensive functions when only quantity of items changes
  • Fixed price bonus attribute not displaying correctly
  • Fixed issue where interacting with a crafting bench while player crafting is open would lose all tabs
  • Fixed full crafting inventory check
  • Fixed shift clicking dupplicating items
  • Fixed items falling through terrain
  • Fixed Bellstalker comet having global audio
  • Fixed missing item healthbar on bartering UI
  • Fixed bartering system UI to not show items that a customer already owns
  • Fixed dying and respawning not resetting spatial grid for networking properly

