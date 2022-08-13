Calling the guards. DR4X Weekly Changelog #55: 8/12/2022

This week was mostly polish stuff.
Anyway letsa go...
Gameplay and UI
-I briefly no clipped out of reality
-Improved several of the graphical shaders
--The imrpoved shaders include: cavity vertex shader that added toony white line effect and subtle shadows when a surface is at an angle (You know what i mean if you've played)
--Shadows in general
--CRT shader
--VHS Shader
--And Several more
-Seelcted units now get an outline that appears around their model, which is a desaturated version of their player color, that also shows through buildings and looks very pretty.
--This should make it easier to play especially as the mushroom things
-Enemies that are marked as attackable now get an outline determiend by whether attacking them would have advantage disadvantage or neither.
--if a unit on a building would be attacked it is highlightedinstead of the building.
---This makes it easier to see when you wont be atatcking the building, but rather the unit on it
-General code optimizations, clicking on a bunch of units real fast should be significnatly faster and more responsive.
-Added new town guard unit portait.
-Added new veteran guard unit portrait
Bug Fixes
-Fixed a bunch of invisible code warning issues
-Fixed a real odd bug, You may be asking yourself: "Will he give more details", and my answer is Nope.
-Fixed bug where for a couple days there the treasure chests appeared above the fog of war due to new shaders.
-Fixed bug where sometimes unit that is attackable wouldn't highlight as attackable when hovering over tiles you can move to.
-Fixed bug where toony vertex shader added weird lines to trees, now they look smooth as intended, this has been a bug since the beginning.
-Fix bug where easy save tries to save and load the outline object on a unit resulting in loading the save failing
Balancing
-None this time that I remember
Suggestion for testers
-Eh, backrooms or something.
YouTube Spotlight of the week!
None
Changed files in this update