Zombie Carnage 2 update for 13 August 2022

1.9.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9307584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Laser mine Incendiary 2: Now has 2 charges
  • Laser mine Incendiary 3: Now has 3 charges. Damage reduced from 300,000 to 250,000
  • Laser mine Freezing: Now has 2 charges
  • Freezing and incendiary missiles now break wood planks
  • Freezing missile: reduced freeze time from 6 to 4 seconds
  • Freezing missile: now reduces humans health by 50%, and survivors health by 15%
  • Increased survivors speed by 10%
  • Urban Survivor: adjusted weapon spread and damage
  • Plague Mode: Increased final AP reward
  • Knockout Zombie: Increased attack effect and increased speed
  • Medic Zombie: Adjusted jump height
  • Decreased rewards reduction when there are few players online

Wood planks

  • Improved the algorithm that determines where you can or can't place the planks. Now it's more strict regarding the surface being vertical (such as a wall) and less strict regarding the angle which the player is facing such surface

Sounds

  • Modified flesh impact sounds, improved spatialization, attenuation and occlusion
  • Changed sound when killing a player

Missions

  • New: Destroy wood planks
  • New: Destroy laser mines

The Waves

  • Reduced rewards and duration by half
  • Added a bonus to the player with the most kills
  • Kill requirement was increased
  • Fixed a bug that caused weapon experience gained to be too little
  • Set human health on nightmare world to the same as bloodhell world

Maps

  • Oldward Town: fixed some small objects collisions and removed some objects near the main tower
  • Azkin Dungeon: improved collisions and replaced some objects near the center
  • Forgotten District: improved orange truck collisions, improved outer base far from the center and small optimizations

Misc

  • Added a decimal to the level progress percentage
  • Fixed a medkit error that caused healing to continue after being destroyed
  • Added colors to human combo tiers
  • Added a medkit key to the HUD
  • Removed vaulting over laser mines, wood planks and tombstones
  • Fixed Vampirism Gold upgrade description
  • Added player count to each team in the scoreboard
  • Added a mic indicator in the scoreboard
  • Bot optimizations for the server
  • Fixed some timing bugs, such as combo message sometimes not ending, or zombie's shield second stage
  • Small optimization to the effect that shows players through walls
  • Small changes to blood effects
  • (Applied as a hotfix) Server fix so that if there is a connection error with the DB, it recconnects immediately
  • Fixes to some unicode characters

Changed files in this update

