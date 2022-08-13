Balance
- Laser mine Incendiary 2: Now has 2 charges
- Laser mine Incendiary 3: Now has 3 charges. Damage reduced from 300,000 to 250,000
- Laser mine Freezing: Now has 2 charges
- Freezing and incendiary missiles now break wood planks
- Freezing missile: reduced freeze time from 6 to 4 seconds
- Freezing missile: now reduces humans health by 50%, and survivors health by 15%
- Increased survivors speed by 10%
- Urban Survivor: adjusted weapon spread and damage
- Plague Mode: Increased final AP reward
- Knockout Zombie: Increased attack effect and increased speed
- Medic Zombie: Adjusted jump height
- Decreased rewards reduction when there are few players online
Wood planks
- Improved the algorithm that determines where you can or can't place the planks. Now it's more strict regarding the surface being vertical (such as a wall) and less strict regarding the angle which the player is facing such surface
Sounds
- Modified flesh impact sounds, improved spatialization, attenuation and occlusion
- Changed sound when killing a player
Missions
- New: Destroy wood planks
- New: Destroy laser mines
The Waves
- Reduced rewards and duration by half
- Added a bonus to the player with the most kills
- Kill requirement was increased
- Fixed a bug that caused weapon experience gained to be too little
- Set human health on nightmare world to the same as bloodhell world
Maps
- Oldward Town: fixed some small objects collisions and removed some objects near the main tower
- Azkin Dungeon: improved collisions and replaced some objects near the center
- Forgotten District: improved orange truck collisions, improved outer base far from the center and small optimizations
Misc
- Added a decimal to the level progress percentage
- Fixed a medkit error that caused healing to continue after being destroyed
- Added colors to human combo tiers
- Added a medkit key to the HUD
- Removed vaulting over laser mines, wood planks and tombstones
- Fixed Vampirism Gold upgrade description
- Added player count to each team in the scoreboard
- Added a mic indicator in the scoreboard
- Bot optimizations for the server
- Fixed some timing bugs, such as combo message sometimes not ending, or zombie's shield second stage
- Small optimization to the effect that shows players through walls
- Small changes to blood effects
- (Applied as a hotfix) Server fix so that if there is a connection error with the DB, it recconnects immediately
- Fixes to some unicode characters
Changed files in this update