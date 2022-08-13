STRANGER 1.1.0 UPDATE - Major Changes Requested by Community Implemented

Thanks everyone so far for the amazing feedback and reviews. I have gotten tons from streamers/youtubers/community hub/reviews and took it all to heart!
I have in one day put together a new content update for STRANGER!
Here are the full patch notes:
MAJOR:
-Removed the small amount of light left when lights off on map 1
-Map 1 now significantly darker when light-offs
-New Game over screen
-New "Extreme Difficulty" Cutscene after surviving
-Changed AI behavior slightly
-Added flickering light - map 2
-Reworked Map 2 light layout rework
-Added Flashlight Lag Enable/Disable Option
-Added Game Settings Menu
-Redesigned Lighting on Family Home Map
-Adjusted collisions on Family Home
-Added New Sound Effects
-Increase Knocking Sound Effect Volume
-Changed Easy level to training
-Reduced difficulty significantly on easy level (training)
Image shows lighting rework on map #2 and flickering light.
**
BUG FIXES/MINOR CHANGES:**
-Fixed STRANGER not turning off lights on map 2
-Small bug fixes
-Temporarily Removed Vsync Option to debug issues
VR ONLY CHANGES:
-Lightning visual is temporarily removed from map 2 in order to work with redesigned lighting and VR Rendering (Forward Render), this will be temporary until fix is found.
Changed files in this update