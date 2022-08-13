STRANGER 1.1.0 UPDATE - Major Changes Requested by Community Implemented

Share · View all patches · Build 9307575 · Last edited 13 August 2022 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Thanks everyone so far for the amazing feedback and reviews. I have gotten tons from streamers/youtubers/community hub/reviews and took it all to heart!

I have in one day put together a new content update for STRANGER!

Here are the full patch notes:

MAJOR:

-Removed the small amount of light left when lights off on map 1

-Map 1 now significantly darker when light-offs

-New Game over screen

-New "Extreme Difficulty" Cutscene after surviving

-Changed AI behavior slightly

-Added flickering light - map 2

-Reworked Map 2 light layout rework

-Added Flashlight Lag Enable/Disable Option

-Added Game Settings Menu

-Redesigned Lighting on Family Home Map

-Adjusted collisions on Family Home

-Added New Sound Effects

-Increase Knocking Sound Effect Volume

-Changed Easy level to training

-Reduced difficulty significantly on easy level (training)



Image shows lighting rework on map #2 and flickering light.

BUG FIXES/MINOR CHANGES:**

-Fixed STRANGER not turning off lights on map 2

-Small bug fixes

-Temporarily Removed Vsync Option to debug issues

VR ONLY CHANGES:

-Lightning visual is temporarily removed from map 2 in order to work with redesigned lighting and VR Rendering (Forward Render), this will be temporary until fix is found.