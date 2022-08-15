Evochron Legacy SE Update 2.0348...

Version 2.0348 includes the following improvements:

Carrier catapult launch system implemented (see notes).

Training mode updated to accommodate recent changes to MDTS indicator system (persistent display and 'Off' label) and custom waypoints.

Targeting system now automatically cycles to the next nearest object when a currently targeted object is destroyed or exceeds tracking range.

Tighter restrictions applied to hostile reinforcement support during most active combat contracts (better conforming to stated numbers at waypoints).

Added 'Set Nav' button on left side of navigation console (under 'Add New') to set nav point to sequential waypoints.

Added improved support for the 'clinklinkcolors.txt' file option for specifying custom button frame and text colors.

Texture improvements for capital ships, including docking hangar and illuminated runway/catapult path for carriers.

Lock tractor beam key/button control changed to allow for more time to tap to disengage once at full strength.

Fix for excessively frequent updates to contract and inventory lists when territory control shifted slightly.

Fix for carrier HUD direction indicator potentially remaining visible after jumps.

Fix for gunsight occasionally not enabling properly after starting from carrier.

Collision system updated to have more sliding behavior based on angle of impact.

'Load' buttons now only appear next to compatible items in hangar menu list.

Items are now color coded by category type in the hangar menu lists.

Capital ship anti-shield torpedo range increased (roughly doubled).

Minor fixes and improvements (UI alignments, low light mode depth).

Notes:

You can now quickly toggle the nav point through all available plotted sequential waypoints with the new 'Set Nav' button located below the 'Add New' and above the 'Delete' button on the left side of the navigations console. As you plot new waypoints, the button will automatically update to the latest waypoint. Then once you are finished plotting the waypoints you want, you can click on the 'Set Nav' button once and it will set the current nav point to waypoint 1. You can optionally continue to click on the button to toggle through all available waypoints. Left click to select waypoints in increasing increments, right click to select waypoints in decreasing increments. This way, you can quickly set the nav point back to waypoint one after you have plotted waypoints in a group.

The ship's targeting system will now automatically switch to the next nearest object (rather than the next ship) if an object you currently have targeted is destroyed or exceeds radar range. So when you have a ship targeted, the system will target a ship next. When you have an object targeted, the system will target an object next. This will help keep targeting more manageable for objectives such as meteor intercepts where targeting the next meteor is the priority, rather than switching to a nearby ship. If no other object is nearby, then the system will automatically switch over to targeting ships again.

A catapult launching system has been added to carriers. This method of launching from a carrier provides an automatic takeoff sequence up to near maximum speed with no fuel cost. While mostly designed for Arvoch Alliance SE, this system has now been implemented in Evochron as well as an option. To activate the sequence, simply park inside the blue indicator and stop. The carrier's tractor beam system will automatically align your ship to the required position, heading, and pitch. Then when ready, increase throttle to maximum and the carrier will engage the catapult launching system. Your ship will then accelerate at a rapid speed until it reaches the end of the catapult and you reach open space. You can turn off the IDS to maintain the launch speed or allow your engines to slow your ship down after the takeoff. You can skip the catapult sequence and leave the carrier yourself by just flying through or around the blue position indicator located at the beginning of the catapult. New lines added to the 'text8.dat' file are in the 2912-2918 range and can be removed to no longer display the notices and instructions for the catapult system.