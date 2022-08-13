 Skip to content

AV-Racer update for 13 August 2022

1.3.61 Increased furthest camera distance

Share · View all patches · Build 9307531

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some players find the camera way too close at its farthest. I increased the range of the zoom to go farther back. You could, however, see blackness beyond the edges of maps with this, but everything else should work fine.

  • Wassim

