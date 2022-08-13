A couple of bug fixes that went unnoticed during previous build.
- Fixed the broken cleaning bot from moving outside of computer.
- Fixed one of the secrets (shuush)
- redlof sdneirF dna eilrahC %atadppalacol% ruoy kcehc ot tegrof t'noD
