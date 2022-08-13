 Skip to content

Charlie and Friends update for 13 August 2022

Small Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9307499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A couple of bug fixes that went unnoticed during previous build.

  • Fixed the broken cleaning bot from moving outside of computer.
  • Fixed one of the secrets (shuush)
  • redlof sdneirF dna eilrahC %atadppalacol% ruoy kcehc ot tegrof t'noD

