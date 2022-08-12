 Skip to content

Spellbook Demonslayers Prologue update for 12 August 2022

"Play as Spellbook" Toggle now available!

You can now choose whether to play as a spellbook, or as the character!

Check the Settings menu for the Play As Spellbook option to switch between them.

