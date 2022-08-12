 Skip to content

Between Two Worlds update for 12 August 2022

Minor launch patch...

Share

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Achievement for finishing Chapter 5 was not triggering on the harem path. This has been fixed, though you may need to redo the last few frames of the game to get the achievement.

