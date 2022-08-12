Achievement for finishing Chapter 5 was not triggering on the harem path. This has been fixed, though you may need to redo the last few frames of the game to get the achievement.
Between Two Worlds update for 12 August 2022
Minor launch patch...
Patchnotes via Steam Community
