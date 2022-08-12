 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 12 August 2022

Updates for v0.7.64

v0.7.64

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

Today's update contains the following:

  • Fixed audio decoder working at different resolutions;
  • Fixed audio decoder formatting for Steam Deck;
  • Fixed spawning underwater when using scene map in water;
  • Fixed text size for notifications;
  • Fixed primary scene showing in Notebook too early;
  • Fixed ledges showing up in office area;
  • Updated scene map to hint at where there are places to investigate;
  • Fixed rendering for scene map;
  • Updated tutorial for LAWD;
  • Updated LAWD to immediately pilot instead of recall first;
  • Fixed being able to climb through floors/walls;

Happy gaming!

Larry

Changed files in this update

