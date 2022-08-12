Updates for v0.7.64

Hello there!
Today's update contains the following:
- Fixed audio decoder working at different resolutions;
- Fixed audio decoder formatting for Steam Deck;
- Fixed spawning underwater when using scene map in water;
- Fixed text size for notifications;
- Fixed primary scene showing in Notebook too early;
- Fixed ledges showing up in office area;
- Updated scene map to hint at where there are places to investigate;
- Fixed rendering for scene map;
- Updated tutorial for LAWD;
- Updated LAWD to immediately pilot instead of recall first;
- Fixed being able to climb through floors/walls;
Happy gaming!
Larry
Changed files in this update