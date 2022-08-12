Patch 1.03 - Major Update

Hello everyone!

As promised here is the big patch including fixes and adjustments for many aspects of both gameplay and visuals. We've worked hard to address every concern and piece of feedback we can, and while some feedback doesn't fit with the kind of game we are trying to make, we will take those critiques forward to our next projects and consider them carefully.

Here's the list of changes;

ADJUSTMENTS

Added facial animations to Kaho in all cutscenes and some in-game animations

Gave Kaho eye-glints for even more liveliness.

Adjusted the FoV, chase range, and respawn times of all standard game jibakurei

Added additional Jibakurei that spawn after a certain progression point to add more difficulty.

Changed the mesh/texture for the padlock that needs to be removed with bolt-cutters to avoid player confusion.

Adjusted the placement of some invisible walls and added environment detail to better signpost blocked off areas

Added a subtle screen effect when in the proper vicinity of a shinrei shashin

Adjusted the two shinrei shashin considered to be too hard to get, and made them slightly easier, each has a 1 second buffer now for aim adjustment and timing.

Made the hiding minigame slightly harder

Added several environment details and camera views for better signposting.

Added a shortcut between the playground and the rest area.

Also Added a toggle in the options for "modern" controls - though we are happy to provide further accessibility options, we want to stress that this control scheme is NOT how the game is intended to be played and may lead to some frustration navigating screen to screen. Tank controls are objectively the correct control scheme for fixed camera systems, subjectively they are also the best.

FIXES

Adjusted issues with several hitboxes and colliders, including missing hitboxes on environment details

Fixed a bug with the first map photo not registering correctly.

Fixed localization formatting in tutorial screens

adjusted the height of the bathroom floor so it will no longer obscure dropped coins.

Thank you all for your support so far, we are still working hard to improve midnight in every way we can. There are many things we honestly lack the skills, manpower, or time budget to change or improve

on like optimization or complete overhauls to how enemy AI operates, but what we can't fix for Midnight we will carry forward to our next titles. We truly appreciate everyone who is playing and enjoying the game AND those who disliked it and told us why. Thank you all!