TaleSpire update for 12 August 2022

Polymorph is Live

TaleSpire update for 12 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shape-shifters rejoice! Polymorph has now left Beta.

With this release, you can add up to 10 morphs per creature and switch between them on a whim.

To add a morph, simply right-click and drag the creature or prop from the library into the morph list of an existing creature.

You can also drag a library item over a creature, and the morph menu will open automatically.

Thanks once again go to the community members who tested this feature while it was in Beta. Your feedback was exceedingly helpful.

Until next time!

