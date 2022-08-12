 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 12 August 2022

V0.44.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:
Rewrote the map menu with buttons for beds, gather spots and utensils.
Made all characters in the map clickable.
Clicking on the map buttons makes the map close and creates a trail from where you are to what you clicked.

