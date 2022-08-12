Patch Notes (v2.5604):

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue causing items to be selectable in the customizer when the player does not have those items unlocked.
- Players can no longer hear each other from separate lobbies if they host multiplayer games with the same lobby name on different versions of the game.
- Dropping the ball through the fence in 1v1 no longer gives the other player a walk.
- As a runner, picking up the ball in 1v1 no longer results in multiple outs.
- The skip lever now skips the closing sequence in 1v1.
- Fixed an issue causing the player’s speed to be affected by them looking up and down when using smooth locomotion.
- The airplane warning lights in Mid Stadium no longer display in front of the scoreboard.
- The crowd in Koshien Stadium no longer displays in front of the fence.
Improvements:
- Adjusted some texture settings to improve their quality.
New Features:
- New skyboxes for all fields.
Changed files in this update