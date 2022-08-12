 Skip to content

TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 12 August 2022

Patch Notes (v2.5604):

Patch Notes (v2.5604):

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue causing items to be selectable in the customizer when the player does not have those items unlocked.
  • Players can no longer hear each other from separate lobbies if they host multiplayer games with the same lobby name on different versions of the game.
  • Dropping the ball through the fence in 1v1 no longer gives the other player a walk.
  • As a runner, picking up the ball in 1v1 no longer results in multiple outs.
  • The skip lever now skips the closing sequence in 1v1.
  • Fixed an issue causing the player’s speed to be affected by them looking up and down when using smooth locomotion.
  • The airplane warning lights in Mid Stadium no longer display in front of the scoreboard.
  • The crowd in Koshien Stadium no longer displays in front of the fence.

Improvements:

  • Adjusted some texture settings to improve their quality.

New Features:

  • New skyboxes for all fields.

