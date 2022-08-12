 Skip to content

Moonrakers: Luminor update for 12 August 2022

New Boss: General Garnette

Share · View all patches · Build 9306923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just added a new boss to the game: General Garnette. You'll be able to select which boss you'd like to face during the opening mission. Give it a try and let us know what you think! Can you take her down?

