We've just added a new boss to the game: General Garnette. You'll be able to select which boss you'd like to face during the opening mission. Give it a try and let us know what you think! Can you take her down?
Moonrakers: Luminor update for 12 August 2022
New Boss: General Garnette
Patchnotes via Steam Community
