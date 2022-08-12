 Skip to content

Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 12 August 2022

AutoBattle improvements

I just added a bug fix for the AutoBattle system as well as better complexity in Player AI behavior.

May you all have a great gaming weekend.

