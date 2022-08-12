 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 12 August 2022

v0.2.6 - Hot Fixes and Optimize for game

Share · View all patches · Build 9306641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed how monsters spawn in the dungeon map
  • Changed the calculation of damage taken with armor
  • Change some asset items, skills, effects
    FIX
  • Fixed an issue where the hell portal in desert map could not be destroyed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link