- Changed how monsters spawn in the dungeon map
- Changed the calculation of damage taken with armor
- Change some asset items, skills, effects
FIX
- Fixed an issue where the hell portal in desert map could not be destroyed
Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 12 August 2022
v0.2.6 - Hot Fixes and Optimize for game
