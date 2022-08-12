 Skip to content

Heliotropism update for 12 August 2022

Ascention III: Fragile Bark

Share · View all patches · Build 9306521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

Ascention III: Fragile Bark

As per usual, to avoid spoilers I'll not post more info about the new Ascention level here.
Let me know what you think about this in the comments!

New Mutations

  • Entangled Roots

Allows you to place roots on other tree's root tiles
Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors

  • Cross Pollination

Increases flower generation based on the number of leaf tiles from other trees
Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors

  • Respectful Twigs

Other trees relocate when nearby your stems
Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors

  • Comforting Canopy

Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors

  • Eyes in the Forest

Other tree's roots also reveal tiles
Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors

New Launch Options

  • "version": displays a line of text with the current version in the bottom left of the menu
  • "noicons": loads the game without loading mutation icons

Quality of Life additions

  • Added a tooltip opacity slider in configs

Suggestion from a user in our discord channel

  • Added a tooltip size slider in configs

Balance Changes

  • Most crises now have a 1 year cooldown
    • With the exceptions being "Flood" and "Drought"

  • "Sensory Roots" mutation is now retroactive

  • "Water Sense" mutation is now retroactive

  • "Nutrient Zones" mutation strength reduced by 10%

This should still be way stronger than before because now every nutrient patch is always within bounds

  • "Regretful Growth" mutation no longer triggers "Intervention" mutation

Thanks to our community for helping us find this exploit

Optimizations

  • Tiles can no longer be placed outside of bounds by any means

This should result in smaller file sizes since there will be no aquifers/rocks/nutrients outside of bounds

  • Fire tiles should no longer lag the game in large quantities

Steam Community strikes again, helping Verde find this one out with their save files

Fixes

  • Fixed bounties and collection tooltips not showing up on some screens
  • Fixed "Underwater Reserves" not working properly
  • Initial root on Ascention 1+ will now reveal the area around itself
  • Fixed weird graphics when restarting the game with Ascention 1 active

