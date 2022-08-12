Additions
Ascention III: Fragile Bark
As per usual, to avoid spoilers I'll not post more info about the new Ascention level here.
New Mutations
-
Entangled Roots
Allows you to place roots on other tree's root tiles
Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors
-
Cross Pollination
Increases flower generation based on the number of leaf tiles from other trees
Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors
-
Respectful Twigs
Other trees relocate when nearby your stems
Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors
-
Comforting Canopy
Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors
-
Eyes in the Forest
Other tree's roots also reveal tiles
Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors
New Launch Options
- "version": displays a line of text with the current version in the bottom left of the menu
- "noicons": loads the game without loading mutation icons
Quality of Life additions
- Added a tooltip opacity slider in configs
Suggestion from a user in our discord channel
- Added a tooltip size slider in configs
Balance Changes
-
Most crises now have a 1 year cooldown
- With the exceptions being "Flood" and "Drought"
-
"Sensory Roots" mutation is now retroactive
-
"Water Sense" mutation is now retroactive
-
"Nutrient Zones" mutation strength reduced by 10%
This should still be way stronger than before because now every nutrient patch is always within bounds
- "Regretful Growth" mutation no longer triggers "Intervention" mutation
Thanks to our community for helping us find this exploit
Optimizations
- Tiles can no longer be placed outside of bounds by any means
This should result in smaller file sizes since there will be no aquifers/rocks/nutrients outside of bounds
- Fire tiles should no longer lag the game in large quantities
Steam Community strikes again, helping Verde find this one out with their save files
Fixes
- Fixed bounties and collection tooltips not showing up on some screens
- Fixed "Underwater Reserves" not working properly
- Initial root on Ascention 1+ will now reveal the area around itself
- Fixed weird graphics when restarting the game with Ascention 1 active
