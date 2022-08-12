Share · View all patches · Build 9306521 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 21:13:09 UTC by Wendy

Additions

Ascention III: Fragile Bark

As per usual, to avoid spoilers I'll not post more info about the new Ascention level here.

Let me know what you think about this in the comments!

New Mutations

Entangled Roots

Allows you to place roots on other tree's root tiles

Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors

Cross Pollination

Increases flower generation based on the number of leaf tiles from other trees

Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors

Respectful Twigs

Other trees relocate when nearby your stems

Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors

Comforting Canopy

Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors

Eyes in the Forest

Other tree's roots also reveal tiles

Only Available in Ascention II: Selfish Neighbors

New Launch Options

"version": displays a line of text with the current version in the bottom left of the menu

"noicons": loads the game without loading mutation icons

Quality of Life additions

Added a tooltip opacity slider in configs

Suggestion from a user in our discord channel

Added a tooltip size slider in configs

Balance Changes

Most crises now have a 1 year cooldown With the exceptions being "Flood" and "Drought"

"Sensory Roots" mutation is now retroactive

"Water Sense" mutation is now retroactive

"Nutrient Zones" mutation strength reduced by 10%

This should still be way stronger than before because now every nutrient patch is always within bounds

"Regretful Growth" mutation no longer triggers "Intervention" mutation

Thanks to our community for helping us find this exploit

Optimizations

Tiles can no longer be placed outside of bounds by any means

This should result in smaller file sizes since there will be no aquifers/rocks/nutrients outside of bounds

Fire tiles should no longer lag the game in large quantities

Steam Community strikes again, helping Verde find this one out with their save files

Fixes