Stereo Boy software update 20220812.f5a7

Windows mouse sensitivity fixes

We TOTALLY mangled Windows mouse sensitivity in the launch build! A great way to out yourself as a craven Mac/gamepad user.

Anyway, we turned the sensitivity way down. Hopefully, we were able to dial in something more appropriate for most folks.

Health bump on retries

If you happen to fail a level, the game will now offer to increase your health.

Did you know that you can tweak your health from the settings menu? It goes from 1 HP to 5 HP, plus an unlimited/no-damage option. The default is 3 HP, but go ahead and tune it to your liking. There’s no “right” way to play!

Quit from pause

You can now quit the game from the pause menu. What a relief!

Exit doors are now solid(-ish)

Bullets and pushable blocks no longer pass through the exit door. There's a level or two where this was actually an issue. Hope this doesn’t spoil your amazing speedrun strat!

Those are the important fixes, but check out our devlog for even more.

And as always, feel free to drop us a note via Discord or Twitter if you've got bug reports or feedback.