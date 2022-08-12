New Tilebreaker!!

Hello everyone!

Since we launched the game, this being our first project, we made a lot of mistakes. During this time we listened to the criticism of the game and decided to reform it by removing all the things that made noise.

We tried to better balance the difficulty, added new elements, and totally changed the tone of the game. Our goal was to make a much more accessible experience, a casual and fun game that everyone can enjoy.

We hope you like this new direction and we can reach more players!

We are attentive to your comments!

Thank you very much

Square Wheel