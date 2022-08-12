 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tilebreaker update for 12 August 2022

New Tilebreaker!!

Share · View all patches · Build 9306449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Since we launched the game, this being our first project, we made a lot of mistakes. During this time we listened to the criticism of the game and decided to reform it by removing all the things that made noise.
We tried to better balance the difficulty, added new elements, and totally changed the tone of the game. Our goal was to make a much more accessible experience, a casual and fun game that everyone can enjoy.
We hope you like this new direction and we can reach more players!

We are attentive to your comments!

Thank you very much

Square Wheel

Changed files in this update

Depot 1940491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link