R.A.S.C.AI. here with a big update for you Gridrunners!

You've been talking and we've been listening: Our latest patch is the biggest update yet and yes, it includes Tab Complete!

We are requesting an immediate assist locating and extracting a missing fellow hacktivist. My A.i. programming and bio-monitor databases have indicated that you are the only one who can learn these tools in the short amount of time we have left! Hacktivism is in your blood. Trust the metrics, and uplink now to fight the good fight.

R.A.S.C.AI.

[ADD] Tab complete for directories and files.

[ADD] Steam Cloud saves.

[ADD] You can now submit support tickets in the app that include your save file. In the taskbar, click on the game logo on the right, click the “Support” button and write to your heart's content.

[ADD] Ctrl + L to clear terminal.

[ADD] Button hover SFX in menu and hotkeys.

[UPDATE] "cd" works like "cd /", which also works like "cd ~".

[UPDATE] Countdown timer animations and effects.

[UPDATE] Manual content.

[UPDATE] At the beginning of a mission, you can press Ctrl + Space to open up Nitro.

[UPDATE] New commands are appended to the Player’s working path rather than being on a new line.

[UPDATE] Pressing ‘ENTER’ will return a new, empty line.

[UPDATE] Keypad ‘ENTER’ can now be used to execute commands.

[UPDATE] Better feedback on cat, curl, ping, ssh and man.

[UPDATE] Commands (like ping and zion) can now correctly block the terminal.

[FIX] ls can now trigger the story without needing to be present in the referenced directory.

[FIX] Aborting mission didn’t always flush cache, causing issues with the save file.

[FIX] Typo in Hydra manual entry.

[FIX] Instances of Nitro messages disappear when opening and closing the app.