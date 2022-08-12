8/12/22 - MASSIVE Chaos Chain Update 1.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9306346 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 19:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Hey everyone! I wanted to share this here so everyone can check it out if they're interested!

Bug Fixes:

Extended battle background image width by 100 to account of screen shake (It showed black around the edges and looked odd)

Fixed an unreachable container in the Condemned Apartments Second Floor area

Fixed Crescent Strip Metro Station characters not saving their locations

Fixed ranged attacks being counted as Cyber in some cases

Fixed a bug that showed weapons listed in the ammo slot possible equips list but did not allow them to be selected (They should not show up at all in the list now like how it should be - This bug drove me crazy for a very long time)

Fixed a few stat inconsistencies related to equipment

Fixed some tileset shading

Fixed some gaps in certain tileset entities such as tables and countertops

Fixed Smelling Salts text not being colored like other medical items

Fixed some dialogue texts running off screen

Got rid of duplicate models/objects in several tilesets

Fixed an issue which prevented ANY critical hits from happening in certain cases

Fixed criticals not multiplying properly in certain cases (If the original damage of an attack was 0 but the random roll was applied - It was happening after the fact)

Fixed Hunker Down skill not properly reducing extra damage rolls (Hunker Down should be A LOT more useful now)

Fixed inconsistent damage rate issues

Fixed Blinded status temporarily removing control of the character (Not intended)

Fixed some runoff text with some quest descriptions in the menu

Fixed optimize equipment not optimizing certain slots if they relied on stats from other slots (Example: Neural Link grants ability to equip hackpads but since headgear is below the gadget slot, it could never optimize hackpads)

Fixed Ammo slot not optimizing ever (It might not always be perfect because different bonuses are based on player preference instead of what is "better" for ammo types

Fixed some minor typos

Fixed a PDA color code inconsistency

Fixed some status effect priorities for sorting status effects listed on characters in combat

Changes & Additions:

Added some new Steam achievements

Old saves will now automatically fetch quest data from the current set up to update automatically to the latest version (This means old saves won't get stuck with old data for quests anymore)

Added Industrial Zone new city district area! (The gameplay area just grew by about 20% - This area is also one of the largest yet!)

Added Industrial Zone metro station area

Added Leaky Pipe bar area

Added an extra 15% chance of toxic rain if you're anywhere within the Industrial Zone

Added custom jukebox playlist for the Leaky Pipe

Added some new equipment icon art

Added a few radio static sound effects to the random sounds lists (Exterior and interior)

Updated some existing equipment icon art

Added Tech Jumpsuit [Inv: 4/+2, Support, Gear, Init: -1, 5% Rupture, 5% Burn, 10% Interference] (+10 Mettle, +1% Mettle Regen, -5% Target Rate)

Added Padded Jacket [Inv: 3, Body, Protection: 1, Armor, Init: -1, 10% Rupture, 5% Impact, 5% Burn] (+1% Critical Evasion)

Updated a few enemies (That look like they're wearing heavy jackets but not necessarily leather) with the padded jacket stats

Added Spatial Analyzer CyWare [Inv: 1, Head Imp., CyWare, -10% Interference Res] (+10% Evasion, +3% Ranged Evasion, +2% Critical Evasion, +1 Finesse, -2% Mettle Regen)

Added Facewrap head gear [Inv: 1, Head, Gear] (3% Chemical, -5% Target Rate)

Added Highwire CyWare [Inv: 1, Head Imp., CyWare, -5% Interference Res, -5% Glitched Res] (+1% Mettle Regen, +15% Shock Resistance, -10% Experience Earned, -10% Stress Dmg Intake, +5 Mettle)

Added Cranked Highwire CyWare [Inv: 1, Head Imp., CyWare, -15% Interference Res, -10% Glitched Res] (+1% Mettle Regen, +20% Shock Resistance, -15% Experience Earned, -15% Stress Dmg Intake, +10 Mettle)

Added Rebar Club Melee Weapon [Inv: 9, Dmg: 5, M-Impact, Init: 1, Hit: 2, Crit: 8] (2H, +25% Stunned, Heavy)

Added Storm Hackpad (Corrupt, Lockup, Bio Shock)

Added Corrupt Cyber skill program (1-3 Interference Damage, +100% Glitched,+5 Initiative On Use)

Added Corrupt skill animation

Added Lockup Cyber skill program (Program: If the target is Glitched - Add Stunned, +20 Initiative On Use, 3-7 Interference Damage)

Added Lockup skill animation

Added Bio Shock Cyber skill program (Program: If the target is Glitched - Add Poisoned, +10 Initiative On Use, 1-5 Interference Damage To Health, +20% Shock)

Added Bio Shock skill animation

Added Arrows new ammo class

Added Bow new weapon subclass (Exotic)

Added Compound Bow exotic weapon [Inv: 7, Dmg: 5, E-Puncture, Init: 18, Hit: 5, Crit: 7, Arrows, Bow] (2H, +25% Bleeding, +15% Shock)

Added Collapsible Bow exotic weapon [Inv: 4, Dmg: 3, E-Puncture, Init: 16, Hit: 4, Crit: 5, Arrows, Bow] (2H, +15% Bleeding, +9% Shock)

Added Composite Bow exotic weapon [Inv: 5, Dmg: 4, E-Puncture, Init: 17, Hit: 5, Crit: 6, Arrows, Bow] (2H, +20% Bleeding, +12% Shock)

Added Bodkin Arrow ammo type (+5% Shock)

Added Broadhead Arrow ammo type (+50% Bleeding)

Added Barbed Arrow ammo type (+1 Damage)

Added Blunthead Arrow ammo type (+50% Stunned)

Added Bow attack skill and animation

Added Hindering Shot unique bow attack skill

Added the new Bows and Arrows to Neko's shop but that is likely only temporary until we have more areas and more weapon sellers

Updated some shops

Rewrote optimize equipment function

Completely rewrote damage calculation code to be more efficient, better organized, and more streamlined (I really need help testing these changes so please let me know if you guys encounter anything wrong or acting strange)

Added damage handling exception for when an attack/skill does no damage but still has some effect

Added status prevention handling when an attack does no damage except for shock, which can still be added (Attacks that are blocked/nullified will no longer apply status effects UNLESS they are: special case AND/OR the shock status to represent a near miss)

Re-ordered damage calculation code so that critical hits are last to be determined (This will make criticals more effective)

Critical hits now always give shock status (Critical hits should make a noticeable difference for morale now - As it should be)

Characters now gain the shock status automatically when revived

Augment surgery now automatically gives the shock status effect

Added Trauma system (More info below)

Added "Trauma" status effect (Reduced max health and mettle, reduced initiative, increased global damage intake - Enemies or characters get this from criticals of at least 5 damage 10% of the time OR when being revived from being downed OR 20% of the time if they take a hit of 10 or higher damage)

Characters now gain the trauma status effect automatically when revived

Trauma Kits now remove trauma status (But also cost a bit more)

Medical background loadout now has 2 trauma kits instead of 3 but also now have a med kit (The price went up for the trauma kits and this change was to balance this background to avoid any exploits or unfair advantages on starting loadout price)

Doctor services now automatically remove ALL physical ailments INCLUDING trauma (But they all cost 5 Cred more now)

Resting (Sleeping in a bed) now has a 33% default chance to remove trauma for each character, but the chance is doubled to 66% if the character is fully healed

Updated Tips screen to detail trauma

Added a new vendor to Smugglers' Bend (Darren - sells cheap improvised weapons)

Removed AP display from the HUD (It's not necessary there)

Updated the HUD for better spacing between values displayed and made it look a little neater

Optimized some ongoing background processes for updating info on screen

Moved the position of the entire HUD upward slightly on screen (I also removed the very top outer window bar from the HUD so it is more in line with the stamina window as well - It all takes up less space on the screen)

Tracked quests in the journal are now marked with ">>>" instead of just one ">"

Quests tracked on screen now have an indentation between their ">" and the objective text to better show what objectives are part of each individual quest

On screen quest info will now only show 0/N (N is the objective max) if the objective maximum is higher than 1 ONLY (To reduce clutter and to make it look more intuitive)

On screen quest info for objectives that are completed will now display in green so it's easier to keep track of (This change is reflected for tracked quests on the main screen only - The jorunal is still as it was and contains extra information on the quests anyways)

Updated several quest journal descriptions and details

Slightly lowered the volume of using quickslot items

Added two new quick slot keys (V, B - There are now a total of 5 quick slots instead of only 3)

Updated the manual scene with the new controls

When you or a companion take damage in combat, the screen will now turn red for a very short time in addition to the short screen shake

Added a slight vignette effect in battle

Synthetic Muscles implant now grant +5 initiative along with their other benefits

Added Cassia Companion

Added Cassia joining requirement [spoiler]She will ask you to bring her a Storm hackpad to replace her old one, which was damaged.[/spoiler]

Added Flaw: Weak (Cassia)

Added Background: Netpunk (Cassia)

Added Edge: Nimble (Cassia)

Increased saturation of all lights in the environment

Updated world map image with some new districts and details

Added Surveyor Drones to the Metro Station areas

Improved Drone appearance to more clearly define the front and back (It was hard to tell which way they were facing before)

Improved shading in a few areas

Added some floor/ground variation to some interior areas

Added new wall/roof/ground/floor graphical variations

Added some new hand drawn graphics for some generic city environment stuff

Added more details to several areas including clutter, debris, characters, and effects

Updated various environmental graphical stuff to look more unique, detailed, and just overall better

Darkened all vegetation graphics and tinted them slightly brown to look more unhealthy

Greatly improved the appearance of sandbag graphics and reduced their size so they look more believable

Added City (Industrial) tileset with hand drawn smoke stacks, some machinery, and other various environment stuff

Melee damage resistance is now (Global) physical damage resistance

Ranged damage resistance is now (Global) stress damage resistance (Morale, mettle, shock effects, stress, etc)

Added Staunch passive skill (+10% Physical Damage Resistance)

Added Cool Headed passive skill (+10% Stress Damage Resistance)

Police background melee damage resistance now changed to physical damage resistance

Updated character skill lists for both the main character and companions

Brightened all floating label text

Generic and otherwise unimportant characters and objects which have floating labels are now in grey instead of gold so that it's easier to identity important characters and points/objects of interest

Location change event floating label text is now displayed in purple to make it easier to identify

Potential hostiles now have floating label text displayed in orange (Does not include bosses and named enemies - They will still be in gold)

Slightly buffed the Ripper Wire CyWare weapon

Added Jolt Rods CyWare weapon [Inv: 2, Arms Imp., CyWare, -10% Interference Res] (-2% Mettle Regen, 2 Damage, +7 Init, +20% Glitched, +5% Shock, +6% Stunned, Burn) - (These might seem kind of weak, but they are quite powerful given that their damage type is considered Burn damage and not just a physical one such as punture or rupture or impact and they also have a high chance to cause the Glitched state which makes enemies unable to use their CyWare)

Added Kickers CyWare weapon (Installs on the leg slot) [Inv: 4, Legs Imp., CyWare, -10% Interference Res] (-2% Mettle Regen, 5 Damage, +3 Init, +25% Stunned, +15% Confused, +10% Shock, Impact)

Created a specific category of skills/abilities for Implant based abilities called "Implants" (This will make it easier for me to distiguish what is a regular ability and what is an ability that is granted from an augment)

All CyWare implants that give abilities (I.E. CyWare weapons, Blinkers, etc) now give access to the Implants skill type

All CyWare abilities (Excluding Cyber attacks like hacks and such) are now classified as Implant abilities

Glitched status effect now prevents use of Implant abilities in addition to Cyber abilities

Added Neural Link headgear equipment (This is an alternative to getting a processor implant for using hackpads)

Techie Background starting equipment updated (You now get an infovisor, neural link headgear, and the icebreaker hackpad instead of a preinstalled processor and hackpad only)

Techie Background now gets +5% exp, +1% mettle regen, and 2 extra skill points instead of +10% exp and 2 extra skill points

Military Background now gets +5% shock resistance, +5% hit chance, +5 initiative, and +5% ranged evasion instead of +1% mettle regen, +5% hit chance, +5 initiative, and +5% ranged evasion

Police Background physical damage resistance (10%) is now split to 5% physical resistance and 5% stress resistance

Added an automatic optimize equipment immediately after character creation (It might not be perfect, but it helps in case you forget to equip something in the beginning)

Weather effects now gradually ease in and out instead of being nearly instantaneous

Raindrop falling speed and raindrop wind drift is now given slight randomization to make the weather look more natural

All interior area wall positioning is now much more "filling" (They look like they have more depth compared to the old way I set them up - You should notice a pretty obvious difference)

Added some more NPC blockers to prevent NPCs from getting in the way of important or cramped places

Added some more lore dialogues

Updated some interiors

Random power outages when outside are much less intense

Decreased time between choice windows appearing slightly to allow faster selection

Gave Lynch a better (Larger) desk, added a laptop to the desk, made his office bigger, and gave him expensive looking wooden walls for his office (Now he's a proper bad guy XD)

Updated some quest related interactions

Characters and companions now always have "1 + Resolve * 0.20" restored of their AP (Action/Ability Points) when they survive a battle unless they have Anticipation, which gives them any and all of the AP earned/gained in battle

Slightly reduced the pitch of message related sounds (To reduce their overall playspeed by a small amount)

Slightly increased message related sound volumes

Added several more lights to various areas

Updated loot tables

Added Fast to React IV passive skill

Added Fast to React V passive skill

Updated learnable skill lists

Optimized and streamlined some existing processes that control multiple variables to be more efficient

SO MANY other various minor tweaks, adjustments, and minor changes

If you're interested in learning more, check the link below!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1536730/Chaos_Chain/

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː