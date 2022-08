Share · View all patches · Build 9306303 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 19:59:16 UTC by Wendy

fix few bugs in this update:

-text display error in the language "Chinese"

-a variable error in Chapter 4

-save file error

-added English option temporarily (unable in the main chapter yet)

NOTICE:

Please delete your save file after the update to make sure the stability.