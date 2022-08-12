Farmland Realm Patch 1.05 - Horses

Problems and improvements that we fixed with the last update as Farmland Realm developer team

Bugs

Fixed some overlay bugs affecting optimization.

The problem that the safe disappears when you put a full safe in the car and exit the game and re-enter the game.

Rotation problem of characters we can interact with.

Improvements

Added new characters to the game

Visual additions to the environment

New sounds added to the environment

New Features

We have added a new zone called "Festival Area" to the game, which is a zone with multiple minigames in it. Although the Festival Area will continue to evolve over time, you can currently experience the "Parkour" and "Horse Free Ride" minigames that you can play.

Parkour

There are 6 obstacles that you need to overcome by jumping with the horse, and if you overcome these 6 obstacles by correctly performing the skillchecks on your screen, you will have completed the obstacles and won the prize.

There are 3 difficulty levels for the obstacles. The higher the difficulty level, the higher the reward you get:

Easy - 1.5x

Medium - 2x

Hard - 2.5x

Horse Free Ride

"Horse Free Ride" won't give you a reward, but you can ride as many horses as you want until you get off the horse, it will help reduce work stress.

The "Festival Area" is a great place to relax and spend some chill time. You can go to this area and enjoy the scenery and the environment, apart from playing minigames. It can also be seen as an alternative way of making money thanks to the minigames it has in this region.

NOTE: "Festival Area" is only open during the day.