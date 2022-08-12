 Skip to content

Stuntfest - World Tour update for 12 August 2022

Welcome to the Summer of Stunts!

Stuntfest - World Tour update for 12 August 2022

The gates are open and I can finally say welcome, to the Summer of Stunts! Our pre-alpha playtest where you, the community, get the chance to jump behind the wheel of our rides and give Stuntfest - World Tour a solid test drive! Wanna get involved? Well, here's how;

Request Access - If you wanna jump into the fest, make sure to swing on by our store page and click this wonderful button;

We're starting off with 500 slots and increasing it over time to help with server scalability so, if you don't get in immediately don't worry, we'll let you know when you can so keep an eye on those emails!

Get Amongst It - Wanna chat to other festival goers between Stuntshows? Easy! Join our Steam Discussions or our [Discord ](Discord.gg/Stuntfest)and get involved with the community!

Join the Livestream AMA - I'll be live over on Twitch answering some of your questions, so pop in, say hello, and let me know what you think!

And with that, you're all caught up so ... I'll see you at the Stuntshow!

