- Accelerates the Party Satiety depletion rate.
- Adjusts the threshold condition for the use of Burst Ultimate to 160% Burst Level.
- Specific characters have a chance to trigger Wall Launch or Lacerate from Break Strikes (Ground).
- Slightly increases Bonus EXP gained from knocking down enemies with Burst Ultimate.
- Increases both damages dealt and received by companions.
- Support skill level limits have changed to Lv2 in New Game mode.
- Some Bosses will now regenerate Super Armor while not undertaking damage but have their HP and Super Armor value reduced.
- Lowers the Weapon Rank requirements for skill learning.
- Other balance changes.
Dusk Diver 2 update for 31 August 2022
1.06 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update