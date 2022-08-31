 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dusk Diver 2 update for 31 August 2022

1.06 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9306108 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Accelerates the Party Satiety depletion rate.
  2. Adjusts the threshold condition for the use of Burst Ultimate to 160% Burst Level.
  3. Specific characters have a chance to trigger Wall Launch or Lacerate from Break Strikes (Ground).
  4. Slightly increases Bonus EXP gained from knocking down enemies with Burst Ultimate.
  5. Increases both damages dealt and received by companions.
  6. Support skill level limits have changed to Lv2 in New Game mode.
  7. Some Bosses will now regenerate Super Armor while not undertaking damage but have their HP and Super Armor value reduced.
  8. Lowers the Weapon Rank requirements for skill learning.
  9. Other balance changes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1792601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link