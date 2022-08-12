Patch Notes 0.5.0.0 - Conqueror Season Event, Map Modifiers, Conquer Objectives

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.5.0.0 (08/12/2022)

Conqueror Season Event

The event will be active until October 12th.

1st place of 3 leaderboards will earn a dlc code of their own choice, including the packs that is not released yet, for example Outlaw class. If 1 person would complete the season on 1st place for multiple leaderboards, they will get more than 1 code. Leaderboards are only for seasonal characters.

Conquer Objective System

Conquer endgame mode now has a objective system, like an endgame quest line. There are total of 185 objectives. Every difficulty and every champion bosses have their own objective page. You complete these pages one by one. Each page has their own unlocks.

Map Modifiers

You can now modify your maps on Conquer mode with Map Modifiers. There are 122 different modifier stats.

Modifiers have 5 tier. Lower tiers have 2 stats and 5th tier has 3 stats. You can use maximum of 5 modifiers for a single map. So, you can modify a single map with 15 different stats.

Map Modifiers can be dropped from any enemy.

New Map and Enemies

There is a new map called Heartless Cliff. It has 2 main and 1 mini maps. It also has 5 new enemies. Every enemy has its own boss mode move. Like other new maps, Heartless Cliff is not on campaign and can only be reached in Conquer mode.

Dragon Den Map Rework

Dragon Den map is reworked. It is now more compact and is filled with foliage and crystals.

Changes and Fixes

-Improved enemy optimization.

-Npcs now spawn after the character is spawned.

-All Elite and All Veteran nodes now spawn more enemies.

-Keystone drop chance is incrased

-Crafting materials are now dropped more amount.

-Boss area on maps now has more enemies

-Centaur arrows now spread in a straight line.

-Fixed the problem where Shrouded Fields portal activity areas are empty.

-Fixed the problem where some campaign quests couldn't be completed after defeating the Witch.

-Fixed the problem where rewards could be duplicated on Survive conquer node.

-Fixed a problem where glacial, splash and aqublast slow time weren't applied correctly.

-RANGER: Fixed a problem where Raining Spread arrows could damage the player.

-RANGER: Fixed a problem where Raining Spread III set didn't apply the buff correctly.

-WARRIOR-ASSASSIN: Fixed a problem where Warrior's axe and Assassin's sword sometimes couldn't reach the target board on Luino's Sanctum maps.

-WARRIOR-ASSASSIN: Fixed a problem where Warrior or Assassin could keep throwing their weapon after the target board portal activity.

-MAGE: Fixed a problem where sometimes Eruption doesn't go off when Er-Eruption is active.

-MAGE: Fixed a problem where Tremor visual effect wasn't showing.

-ASSASSIN: Fixed a problem where Assassin had Warrior's T10 skill relics.

-ASSASSIN: Fixed a problem where Scorch goes through walls.

-ASSASSIN: Flash now goes to mouse location.