12/08/2022 Test Branch Update

Added new locations:
-Klement's Field
-Basilio's house
-Holugavinsk (only location without missions)
Also game now supports adjusting music and sound volumes in settings menu.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added new locations:
-Klement's Field
-Basilio's house
-Holugavinsk (only location without missions)
Also game now supports adjusting music and sound volumes in settings menu.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update