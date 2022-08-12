 Skip to content

Captain Gazman Day Of The Rage - Тестирование игры update for 12 August 2022

12/08/2022 Test Branch Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new locations:
-Klement's Field
-Basilio's house
-Holugavinsk (only location without missions)

Also game now supports adjusting music and sound volumes in settings menu.

